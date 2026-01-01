Local Desktop | Linux on Android

"Android devices are becoming more powerful and capable of running desktop-grade applications. Android tablet manufacturers are making their screens bigger and packaging them with keyboards. Google is developing an in-house desktop mode in Android 16, adopting the trend that allows your phone to be plugged into a monitor and become a mini PC. These are signs of a positive future where you can perform work such as image editing, video production, running local web servers, inspecting the web, debugging the code, and doing software development - what you usually do on Linux - on Android.

Software support is the missing piece, and Local Desktop provides just that. I believe this is the beginning of something super useful in the future. There is so much potential, so much more to develop."

- Mister Teddy