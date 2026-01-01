Local Desktop | Linux on Android
Local Desktop helps you run a desktop Linux environment on your Android device.
Rootless
Local Desktop does not require root access to run.
Standalone
Local Desktop allows you to start Linux on your Android device with just one tap, all in one app.
Efficient
Local Desktop is built with Rust and runs entirely in native code. By using the Wayland protocol, it incurs less overhead compared to X or VNC alternatives.
FOSS
Local Desktop is free and open-source, and will always be.
"Android devices are becoming more powerful and capable of running desktop-grade applications. Android tablet manufacturers are making their screens bigger and packaging them with keyboards. Google is developing an in-house desktop mode in Android 16, adopting the trend that allows your phone to be plugged into a monitor and become a mini PC. These are signs of a positive future where you can perform work such as image editing, video production, running local web servers, inspecting the web, debugging the code, and doing software development - what you usually do on Linux - on Android.
Software support is the missing piece, and Local Desktop provides just that. I believe this is the beginning of something super useful in the future. There is so much potential, so much more to develop."